Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.65, 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10.

About Jemtec (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

