KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $128.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.48 on Friday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

