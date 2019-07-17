KeyCorp Comments on Lear Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Lear in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2019 earnings at $16.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Shares of LEA opened at $129.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $192.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lear by 19.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3,467.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lear by 11.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Lear by 25.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

