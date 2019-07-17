Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to announce $126.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirkland’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.06 million. Kirkland’s reported sales of $133.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will report full year sales of $619.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.74 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $615.81 million, with estimates ranging from $597.63 million to $634.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirkland’s.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sidoti set a $9.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

KIRK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.76. 280,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.68. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 100,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 42,918 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

