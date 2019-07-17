Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $1.22

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00012609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bitbns. Komodo has a total market cap of $139.86 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00760112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00274335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00063739 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003938 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,085,059 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

