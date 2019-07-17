Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.43 Million

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report sales of $491.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.10 million and the highest is $513.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.87 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04. Koppers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,369.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $69,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,132 shares of company stock worth $355,461 and sold 39,706 shares worth $1,181,189. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Koppers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Koppers by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

