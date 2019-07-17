KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 0.4%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64, approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.