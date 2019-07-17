KuCoin Shares Market Cap Reaches $120.74 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $120.74 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00014024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00281503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.01238960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00110389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000530 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 179,162,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,162,051 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

