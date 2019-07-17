Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.54. Lantronix shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,010 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Lantronix had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $56,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $111,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Lantronix by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

