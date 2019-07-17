Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXRX. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,184. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

