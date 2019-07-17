LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on LGI Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 64,083.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.