Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 5.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.41, approximately 500,447 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 601,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 61,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,042,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,081,309 shares of company stock worth $118,272,253 in the last ninety days. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 810.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

