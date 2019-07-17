Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 486 ($6.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 million and a PE ratio of -23.37. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.86.
About Aquis Exchange
Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.
