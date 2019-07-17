Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 486 ($6.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 million and a PE ratio of -23.37. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.86.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.