Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.00 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Lisk has a total market cap of $145.00 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00012598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, BitBay, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028882 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 133,699,576 coins and its circulating supply is 118,603,163 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bitbns, Huobi, YoBit, Bittrex, Coindeal, BitBay, COSS, Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Gate.io, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Upbit, Exrates and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.