Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Luxfer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibbons sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gardella sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $133,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,863 shares of company stock worth $323,643 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

