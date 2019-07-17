M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Plans GBX 1.90 Dividend

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:WINK remained flat at $GBX 115 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.88. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.57 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Monday, April 15th.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

