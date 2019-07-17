Macquarie Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a £170 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a £170 ($222.14) target price by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Citigroup reissued an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,120.06 ($14.64).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126.08 ($1.65). 70,875,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.76. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47.

In other news, insider Nick Read acquired 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.