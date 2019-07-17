Mallcoin Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $734,140.00 and $23,138.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00280791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.01256078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024478 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00111358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

