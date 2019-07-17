Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.72

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and traded as high as $24.20. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 867,945 shares changing hands.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$23.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.55, for a total transaction of C$46,210.01. Also, Senior Officer Scott Hartz sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.11, for a total transaction of C$419,469.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,568.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,369 shares of company stock valued at $801,444.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

