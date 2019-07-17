Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

