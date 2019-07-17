Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 123.95% and a negative net margin of 82.82%.

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.08. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.