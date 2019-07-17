Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 123.95% and a negative net margin of 82.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.08. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

