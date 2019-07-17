Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Set at $5.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.33% from the stock’s current price.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $8.38. 2,438,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 190,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 191,500 shares during the period. Taylor Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 917,549 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

