Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Medallion Financial news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $31,180.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

