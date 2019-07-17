MediBloc [MED] (MED) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,764.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.79 or 0.02193549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00936914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.03054963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00798540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00774643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00275430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

