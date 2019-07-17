Michael Thomas Miller Sells 5,053 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $290,648.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.20.

IBP stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $342.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Acquity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

