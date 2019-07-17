Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MSBI stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $35.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $188,236.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 12,663 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $342,027.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 177,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

