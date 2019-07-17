ModulTrade Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MTRC)

ModulTrade (CURRENCY:MTRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ModulTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModulTrade has a total market capitalization of $90,075.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of ModulTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModulTrade has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00279065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.01263892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00113137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About ModulTrade

ModulTrade launched on November 28th, 2017. ModulTrade’s total supply is 78,125,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,793,319 tokens. ModulTrade’s official website is modultrade.com. ModulTrade’s official Twitter account is @ModulTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ModulTrade Token Trading

ModulTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModulTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModulTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModulTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

