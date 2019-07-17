Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,334,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 1,131,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.96. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.98 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

