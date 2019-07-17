Morgan Stanley Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $36.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $40.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,017 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.