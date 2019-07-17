Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,512.68 ($58.97).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,850 ($63.37) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,736.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total transaction of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

