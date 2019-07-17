Morgan Stanley Upgrades SSP Group (LON:SSPG) to Equal weight

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 696.88 ($9.11).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 689 ($9.00) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 672.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 641 ($8.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 784.25 ($10.25).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

