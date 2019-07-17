Morpheus Labs Market Cap Tops $3.33 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $22,598.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00285118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.01239207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 749,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

