MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €204.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €204.94 ($238.31).

ETR:MTX traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €218.90 ($254.53). 85,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €205.25. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 12 month high of €220.40 ($256.28). The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

