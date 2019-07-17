MUSE Price Tops $0.31 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00040517 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003057 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003432 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

