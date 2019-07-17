Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $6.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,256,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $809.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 177,100 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,597.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 921.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

