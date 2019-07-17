National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 35.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in National Grid by 6.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in National Grid by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,079. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.46. National Grid has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 104.70%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.