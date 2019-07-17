Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $92,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $103,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,239. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,884,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,191,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,656,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 403,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 141,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 7,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,742. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $879.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

