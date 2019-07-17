NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:NBLU)

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NBLU opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.93. NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD has a 1 year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

