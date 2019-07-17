Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,550,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 46.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 336,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 50.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,098,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

