Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Netflix also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.04-1.04 EPS.

NFLX stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.44. 8,034,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.24.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,486 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,416 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

