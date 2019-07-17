Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $515.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We also remind investors that traditional media companies remain hampered in their ability to compete against NFLX given their current high monetization of the existing PayTV model (read: they are loath to create a product that drives consumers from traditional PayTV), not to mention media investor focus on short term margins. As NFLX gains scale, we expect further material price increases, while also still substantial increases in subscriber totals and eventually a rapid expansion in NFLX profitability, which we see reaching an ultimate ~35% EBITDA margin by ‘25 as investment in expanding content slows materially + new market launch/marketing costs dissipate + NFLX realizes scale efficiencies, all of which drive our ~$40 in EPS by ’25.””

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.61.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at $20,030,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,486 shares of company stock worth $60,955,416. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

