Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.36

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and traded as low as $31.55. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 1,524,107 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$30.46.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (ASX:NCM)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

