NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.42. NewLink Genetics shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 8,389 shares changing hands.

NLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 1,691.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

