Newton Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.32 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market cap of $25.41 million and $4.32 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00283311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.01237446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00111372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

