Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 122996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

