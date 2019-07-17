Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $27.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.23. 1,073,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,845. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 75.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 14.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 107,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 102,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

