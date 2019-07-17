Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.22. Nucor posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $71,408.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 37.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. 2,043,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,414. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.