Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. OTR Global initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 108,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nutanix by 8,992.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

