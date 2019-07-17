NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18.

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 1,010,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,505. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 120.54, a quick ratio of 120.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura reduced their target price on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

In other news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

