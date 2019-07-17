OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 35,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,910. OceanaGold has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

